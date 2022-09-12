Progress reported in Lugo's health

12th Monday, September 2022 - 19:19 UTC Full article

“Yes, we can speak of progress,” Querey said

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo was reported Monday to be recovering well from the stroke he had on Aug. 10 and for which he underwent surgery in Asunción, fellow Senator Jorge Querey, who is also Lugo's personal physician, said.

Lugo also had a tracheotomy performed on him before being flown to the Fleni Clinic in the Argentine capital on Sept. 7.

Querey also explained that the leftwing Frente Guasu leader is showing signs of improvement and is already interacting with his relatives.

Lugo's latest tests were reported to have yielded encouraging figures, after which the treating doctors “are going to define the roadmap of how to face the rehabilitation process,” Querey told reporters.

”The respiratory issue (...) will continue to be intermittent, with ventilator assistance and spontaneous breathing, until he is off the ventilator all day. Once he is disconnected from the ventilator when this support is no longer needed,“ Quero said.

Then, ”the other things begin: The motor issue, the limbs, moving properly, sensory stimulation,“ he added.

”Yes we can speak of progress, the last few days ... he was fine, he has his periods of deep sleep, but when he is awake, he is awake. He opens his eyes and interacts with his relatives,” Querey underlined on Monday.