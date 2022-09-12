RAF AirTanker heading to Brize Norton from MPA lands in Rio do Janeiro

12th Monday, September 2022 - 10:12 UTC Full article

AirTanker is a privately owned company, contracted by the British Government for military and civilian transport.

As shown in the image taken from the flight tracking platform Flight Radar 24, G-VYGJ was already crossing Brazilian airspace, when it made a sharp turn

An Airbus A330-200 from AirTanker, on contract with the Royal Air Force (RAF), has reportedly made an unscheduled landing at the Galeao airport in Rio do Janeiro. The aircraft took off from the Falkland Islands on Friday (09/09) afternoon, on a regular flight to Brize Norton, with a stopover in Cape Verde, but ended in Rio.

As shown in the image taken from the flight tracking platform Flight Radar 24, the registered aircraft G-VYGJ was already crossing Brazilian airspace, on the coast of Espiritu Santo, when it made a sharp turn to begin approaching Galeão. So far no reason for the deviation incident has been publicly made. However, points out the report from Rio, this wasn’t the first time such a flight had landed in Rio de Janeiro, as it had done on previous refueling occasions.

AirTanker is a privately owned company, contracted by the British Government for military and civilian transport. Their aircraft are often recorded on flights connecting the UK to the Falkland Islands. Aircraft are piloted the airline’s civilian employees and passengers are served by civilian cabin crew.

The company has other contracts and operates the Royal Air Force Voyager (modified A330-200). Voyager is the largest aircraft in the fleet and performs a multi-purpose function, as it is also capable of operating in in-flight refueling (REVO) and aero medical evacuation. Allegedly agreements with RAF are valid until 2035. (MediarunSearch).-