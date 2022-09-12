Uruguay's Carrasco Airport gains momentum as more services are offered

Carrasco is also preparing to welcome back American Airlines on October 31

LATAM Airlines has announced an increase in its number of flights between Montevideo and Santiago de Chile starting in September and growing steadily through December as the Uruguayan capital's Carrasco International Airport picks momentum worldwide.

Effective this month, the one daily flight or seven-flights-a-week scheme has become a 9-flight schedule and since December 16 it will become 12 flights a week. All services are performed with Airbus A320 aircraft with a 174-seat capacity, the carrier also announced.

Meanwhile, Brazilian carrier GOL will up its weekly offer to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport from 7 to 10 weekly flights during the current month and to 14 in October, with strategic alliances with Air France and KLM allowing for timely connections to European destinations through either Paris or Amsterdam.

Aerolíneas Argentinas will also add 5 new flights to and from Buenos Aires, thus increasing the total offer from 19 to 24 weekly frequencies. The Argentine carrier also offers connections at Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery Airport (AEP) to domestic destinations “with minimum waiting times.”

The smaller Buenos Aires rterminal also has connecting services to Santiago de Chile, Bogota, Lima, Sao Paulo, Porto Alegre and Salvador de Bahia.

Carrasco is also preparing to welcome back American Airlines on October 31 with three weekly direct flights to Miami, hoping that if demand holds, the US carrier will not make Montevideo a seasonal destination.