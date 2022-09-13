Uruguayan President signs book of condolences over Queen's death

President Lacalle visited the residence of the British Ambassador in Montevideo

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Monday went over to the residence of the United Kindom's Ambassador in Montevideo Faye O'Connor to sign the book of condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lacalle thus paid his respects to the memory of the longest-reigning monarch, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle.

“We thank President Luis Lacalle Pou who came this afternoon to the residence of Ambassador Faye O'Connor to leave his message of condolences on the passing of Her Majesty the Queen on behalf of the Uruguayan government,” the embassy said in a brief statement.

The Uruguayan Government had announced Thursday that it mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II and extended “the most sincere condolences to His Majesty Charles III and the entire royal family, as well as to the British government and people.”

“With a steadfast commitment to the service of her nation, Queen Elizabeth II, knew how to bring stability to her country and meet global political and economic challenges during the years of her reign. We join today in the grief of the British people with our respect and tribute to a memorable political personality,” Uruguay's Foreign Ministry said at the time.

Vice President Beatriz Argimón spoke of the Queen as “a woman who lived through episodes and who took a stand; a woman of great strength and loved by her people, which must be the best thing that can happen to someone who has exposure and authority.”

She said those words while sending her condolences to the royal family, to the authorities, and to all the British people.

In a separate diplomatic note Monday, Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo rounded up his European tour with a meeting in Madrid with King Felipe VI of Spain, “in which they discussed the international reality, the relationship between Latin America and the European Union, and the bilateral agenda between Uruguay and Spain,” according to a statement from Uruguay's Government.