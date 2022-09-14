Slight cut in price of Paraguayan fuel labeled insufficient

“We lower the price of Gas for everyone, by and for Paraguayans,” Petropar boasted on social media.

Paraguay's state-run oil company Petropar has announced a reduction of PYG 250 (US$ 0.036) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), marketed under the brand Ñande, and of PYG 150 (US$ 0.022) for 88-octane gasoline known as Kape, effective this coming Friday.

Meanwhile, lorry driver unions remain on alert since the reduction they had called for has not been met. Government officials claimed it was impossible to acquiesce at this point but remained hopeful that with the new fuel shipments due in October a lower price can be considered.

In the case of Kape gasoline, the new price will be PYG 7,850 (US$ 1.13) per liter, while Ñande Gas will cost PYG. 4,250 per kilo (US$ 0.61).

Demonstrators nevertheless remain in the streets. Paraguay's government has been given 48 hours to come up with a solution, according to ABC Color.