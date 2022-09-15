Falklands' Fortuna Group establishes Taiwan subsidiary

Falkland Islands' Fortuna Group has established a wholly owned company in Taiwan to manage its Illex business. Atlantic catch (Taiwan) will be a subsidiary of Atlantic Catch Falkland Islands both of which will be 100% Falklands owned.
James Wallace MD of Fortuna said this is another step on the road to strengthening our company’s international presence and a significant investment.
“This approach strengthens our position and will maximize benefits to the Falkland Islands exchequer.
”The company will be fully established in the coming weeks and a full Taiwanese and Falkland Islands staff team will be recruited” .
The Fortuna Group is the leading fishing quota and vessel owner in the region. The Group's Falklands' fleet of factory freezer vessels produce a variety of frozen-at-sea products that consistently meet the quality demands of customers in the global market for wild-caught and responsibly fished seafood.
Importers and wholesalers can arrange shipments direct from the Falkland Islands or smaller deliveries from our Holland-based European distributor Fortuna Seafoods BV.
