Falklands' Fortuna Group establishes Taiwan subsidiary

15th Thursday, September 2022 - 07:57 UTC Full article

James Wallace MD of Fortuna said this is another step on the road to strengthening our company’s international presence and a significant investment.

Falkland Islands' Fortuna Group has established a wholly owned company in Taiwan to manage its Illex business. Atlantic catch (Taiwan) will be a subsidiary of Atlantic Catch Falkland Islands both of which will be 100% Falklands owned.

James Wallace MD of Fortuna said this is another step on the road to strengthening our company’s international presence and a significant investment.

“This approach strengthens our position and will maximize benefits to the Falkland Islands exchequer.

”The company will be fully established in the coming weeks and a full Taiwanese and Falkland Islands staff team will be recruited” .

The Fortuna Group is the leading fishing quota and vessel owner in the region. The Group's Falklands' fleet of factory freezer vessels produce a variety of frozen-at-sea products that consistently meet the quality demands of customers in the global market for wild-caught and responsibly fished seafood.

Importers and wholesalers can arrange shipments direct from the Falkland Islands or smaller deliveries from our Holland-based European distributor Fortuna Seafoods BV.