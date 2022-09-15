Falklands to join UK Moment of Reflection on Queen Elizabeth, next Sunday

The National Moment of Reflection will take place in the UK at 8pm on Sunday 18 September (4pm local time in the Falklands).

The Falkland Islands' Government in addition to the national two minute’s silence to be held at 11am on Monday 19th September, is inviting the public to take part in a National Moment of Reflection to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.

The National Moment of Reflection will take place in the UK at 8pm on Sunday 18 September (4pm local time in the Falklands), the night before the State Funeral, and be marked by a one-minute silence.

The silence can be marked privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbors, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.