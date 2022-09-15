Fourth suspect arrested in connection with CFK case

15th Thursday, September 2022 - 08:37 UTC Full article

The perpetrator's girlfriend has suspect Agustina Díaz listed as Love of My Life on her cell phone

Argentine authorities have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the Sept. 1 assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK), it was reported Wednesday in Buenos Aires.

Nicolás Gabriel Carrizo was the alleged cotton candy salesman who appeared in a TV interview together with Brenda Uliarte, who is already in detention alongside her alleged boyfriend and perpetrator Fernando Sabag Montiel.

Earlier Wednesday, the arrest of a woman named Agustina Díaz was also announced.

Conversations between Uliarte and Díaz would show that they had been planning the attack for some time and that they had failed in a previous attempt.

“I sent [someone over] to kill Cristina, she didn't come out because she went inside,” says a WhatsApp message Uliarte sent to Díaz on Aug. 27, according to media reports.

“Today I become [national hero José de] San Martin, I'm going to kill Cristina.... I'm really pissed off that they talk and do nothing. I am going to do it. I got San Martin's spirit in my body.... What a motherfucker... She got inside before I shot her,” Uliarte reportedly wrote.

Text exchanges along those lines would continue until Sabag Montiel pointed a gun at the former head of state but no shots went off. At that time, Díaz told Uliarte to erase from her phone everything that could link her to the attack.

“Hey, but what's up, did you miss the shot? Didn't you practice before or did the adrenaline of the moment fail you? Where are you? Wouldn't it be convenient for you to go home?,” Díaz asked Uliarte on September 2.

Díaz, listed on Uliarte's phone as “Amor de mi Vida,” (Love of my life) insisted: “You have to get rid of the cell phone. And change the number. Delete your account, everything.”

On July 4 this year, Uliarte had told Díaz that she was “organizing to go to the Casa Rosada with Molotov cocktails and everything,” to which her friend replied: “It would be better, wouldn't it?”

”I'll go with the fierro (iron, slang for gun) and I'll shoot Cristina. I have the balls to do it.“ Uliarte replied and it was then that Díaz closed: ”That's why I love you“.

”I am going to be the liberator of Argentina. I've been practicing shooting, I know how to use an iron,“ Uliarte also wrote, according to Buenos Aires media.

Meanwhile, CFK's lawyer Gregorio Dalbón announced that ”a reward be offered“ to those who provide information about people involved in the plot. ”This type of event could not have been carried out by selling colored cotton“ and stressed that ”as time goes by it is becoming clearer“ that we are facing ”one of the most serious events since the advent of democracy.“

”I still do not understand how some haters question this situation,“ he added. Dalbón also underlined that it was ”striking to me that a cell phone returns to its factory state,” which is what happened to the Brazilian Sabag Montiel's device.

Read also : Emergency operator gets threatening call against Argentine VP