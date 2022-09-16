Guild of Venezuelan journalists feels threatened by unlicensed teachings

“Pretending to usurp the functions of journalists carries penalties that include imprisonment from three to six months,” the CNP warned

In a country where some people claim freedom of expression is at risk after many radio stations were shut down, Venezuela's National College of Journalists (CNP) Thursday issued a press release warning against journalism workshops that do not lead to a qualifying degree.

“Illegal practice carries penalties of three to six months in prison,” warned the CNP about journalism courses without academic endorsement and recalled that The Law for the Practice of Journalism requires a university degree. “These courses are not equivalent to a degree and do not authorize the professional practice,” the group insisted.

The CNP board of directors also argued that, although some communications tools may be offered, they should not be considered as true journalism training.

“Responsibly, the CNP warns Venezuelans not to be misled into thinking that these are training courses leading to the accreditation of degrees that will allow them to practice professionally as journalists or to join a union,” the communiqué states.

The CNP insisted that since 1972 journalism in Venezuela is subject to the Law on the Practice of Journalism, which mandates in Article 2 that ”In order to practice the profession of journalist, it is required to have a degree in Journalism, a degree in Social Communication, or an equivalent degree, issued in the country by a university, or a legally revalidated degree; and to be registered in the National College of Journalists and in the Institute of Social Welfare of Journalists (IPSP). Citizens who comply with the requirements established in this provision are the only ones authorized to use the title of Professional Journalist.“

The CNP clarified that ”as guardian and custodian of freedom of expression it salutes the efforts made by the population in their education, including the improvement of their communicative skills.“

”However, the tools acquired by citizens to improve their communication skills, whether written, oral or audiovisual, are only a part of what it means to be a journalist,“ the text states while adding that broad academic training, research techniques, and professional ethics are three fundamental elements of the journalistic profession. Therefore, ”a workshop on writing, voice-over, layout or video or audio editing -although essential- are only one more component of our profession.“

The CNP underlined a journalist is a professional trained for a minimum of five years at a university and that graduates must abide by the Code of Ethics of the Venezuelan Journalist, under the supervision of a guild. ”Pretending to usurp the functions of journalists carries penalties that include imprisonment from three to six months,“ the communiqué states.

The CNP denounced the seriousness and illegality of entities that offer ”journalism courses“ without meeting the requirements established in the Law of Universities and demanded that those who offer these workshops ”stop engaging in misleading advertising in the promotion of these courses, which induce intrusiveness, illegal practice and breaking the law.”