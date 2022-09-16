Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral: Gibraltar police officers assisting Metropolitan Police in London

This week six RGP officers were sworn in to give them all the powers of Metropolitan Police Service officers

At least six Royal Gibraltar Police officers are in London to assist Metropolitan Police manpower with policing duties in connection with events of the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This week the six officers were sworn in to give them all the powers of Metropolitan Police Service officers. Whilst in London, they will represent Gibraltar by continuing to wear their RGP uniforms.

It is likely that, along with other officers from the Overseas Territories, the RGP officers will be assisting with arrangements when the large numbers of people paying their respects at the lying in state.

On Monday 19 September, the officers are also expected to be in ceremonial dress when lining the route of the funeral cortege.

The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said that, whilst this was a very sad time for the Royal Gibraltar Police, as it is indeed for the people of Gibraltar, it is equally a very proud moment for the Force to be a part of these very special events. He also noted that two of the six officers had deployed to London shortly after coming off the Proclamation Parade.

“The officers who have already been deployed have all expressed their immense pride to serve the Queen one last time and I am grateful for the professionalism and dedication they have shown”.