This winter among the coldest in Uruguay's last 42 years

16th Friday, September 2022 - 09:50 UTC Full article

Values below average were recorded nationwide, Inumet said

Uruguay's Institute of Meteorology (Inumet) released this week a report according to which the 2022 winter was the ninth coldest in the last 42 years.

The agency also noted that between June and August “the highest accumulated precipitation occurred in the northeast and central-east of the country, while the lowest accumulated took place in the south and south-west” and that ”the range of precipitation was between 514.0 mm in the locality of Centurión (Cerro Largo) and 70.2 mm in the locality of El Cerro (Colonia).“

”Regarding rainfall anomalies, the southwestern and central regions of the country are the ones that presented the most important deficits,“ the report added.

Regarding winters in the last 42 years, 2022 had slightly below-average rainfall, with an average of 16 days of precipitation compared to the expected average of 18 days, while temperatures ranged from 9.9°C to 13.6°C.

”The highest temperatures were recorded over the northern region, and the lowest in the center and south of the country. With respect to anomalies, in general, the whole country presented values below normal. In comparison with the winters of the last few years, the winter of 2022 was ranked as the ninth coldest of the period considered,“ Inumet pointed out.

"Meteorological frosts were recorded where the fact that some stations exceeded the average number of days with frost according to reference period stands out," the document highlighted, with 1980 data as a reference.