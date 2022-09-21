Falklands and change of monarch: banknotes and coins, and stamps remain legal tender

21st Wednesday, September 2022 - 09:43 UTC Full article

Queen Elizabeth II was the first monarch to have her portrait attached to the new decimalized currency.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the proclamation of King Charles III the Falkland Islands Government would like to reassure the public that all existing notes and coins with the face of Her Majesty will remain legal tender for some time. This will also be the case for all existing stamps.

Pre-decimalization in 1971, it was quite normal to find multiple monarchs on the coins in circulation, Queen Elizabeth II was the first monarch to have her portrait attached to the new decimalized currency.

Once new currency is developed with King Charles III portrait it is likely that he will be facing to the left, tradition dictates that the direction in which the monarch faces on coins must alternate for each new monarch.

Financial Secretary, Tim Waggott commented “It's highly likely notes and coins featuring The Queen's image will remain in circulation for many years, and the process to replace them will be a gradual one. Should there come a point where currency or stamps will be replaced we will provide this information to the public with advance notice. But I would like to reassure the public that at this point in time we will not be issuing any new coins or stamps.”