Falklands: end of Covid-19 support schemes; small businesses and Bounce Back tourism options remain

Administrated by the Falkland Islands Tourist Board, the Bounce Back Grant aims to assist businesses with the cost of preparing for the 2022/2023 tourist season.

Since April 2020 the Falkland Islands Government have had in place a number of support schemes to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19. In July 2022 FIG agreed that the schemes would close on Friday 30 September 2022 alongside all other existing support schemes. Applications will continue to be received until 4.30pm on Monday 17 October for any claims relating to Friday 30 September 2022 or earlier.

Any claims received after Monday 17 October will not be processed.

However Business Grant Scheme, including HHSW Grants (*) and Tourism Bounce Back grants to assist businesses in preparing for the 2022/23 tourist season, remain.

A summary of the support available is below, however for more details on the schemes and how to apply please visit the website www.fig.gov.fk/covid-19 for more information, or contact the Emergency Support Scheme Supervisor on 28470 or treasury.support@sec.gov.fk

Job Retention Furlough Scheme

• Up to a total of 80% (subject to cap of £2,500) paid to an employer to cover the basic employment costs when an employee has had to be furloughed due to self-isolating or quarantine requirements.

• Up to a total of 5 days of paid leave for individuals who produce a positive COVID test. Total payment for an individual is capped at 5 days leave paid at the employee’s basic salary. A photograph of the positive LFD including the unique serial number/QR code or PCR confirmation from KEMH must be submitted with the application form.

• Up to a total of £300 allowance for individuals caring for a dependant under the age of 16 years who is unable to attend nursery or school due to a positive COVID test. Allowance paid at a rate of £60 per day up to 5 days and can be claimed by employers for each employee taking leave to care for an eligible dependant. If the employee is eligible for paid leave, they would be expected to be paid at least their normal rate of pay for the leave taken. If the employee takes what would otherwise be unpaid leave, they should be paid at least £60 per day. A photograph of the positive LFD including the unique serial number/QR code or PCR confirmation from KEMH must be submitted with the application form.

• Care for a dependant due to partial closure, full closure or reduced capacity of school/nursery has been included as a qualifying condition for furlough

Self-Employed Income Supplement Scheme – Includes casual workers and those on zero hours contracts in addition to those who are typically considered self-employed.

• Up to a total of 80% (subject to cap of £2,500) paid to a self-employed individual who has experienced a reduction of income due to the effects of COVID-19. This can include a reduction in sales or due to self-isolating or quarantine requirements.

• Up to a total of 5 days of paid leave for individuals who produce a positive COVID test. Total payment for an individual is capped at 5 days leave paid at the employee’s average income. A photograph of the positive LFD including the unique code or QR code/PCR confirmation from KEMH must be submitted with the application form.

• Up to a total of £300 allowance for individuals caring for a dependant under the age of 16 years who is unable to attend nursery or school due to a positive COVID test. Allowance paid at a rate of £60 per day up to 5 days. A photograph of the positive LFD including the unique code or QR code/PCR confirmation from KEMH must be submitted with the application form.

• Care for a dependant due to closure of school/nursery has been included as a qualifying condition for the Income Supplement Scheme

(*) Hospitality, human health and social work sector grants (HHSW Grants) are available to qualifying micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (operating in the hospitality, human health and social work sectors in the Falkland Islands) whose annual turnover (according to their most recent annual accounts) was less than £1,000,000 and have experienced a significant reduction (in excess of 20% of average revenue) in their monthly Revenue on account of the adverse economic effects of coronavirus. HHSW Grants will be payable either by way of lump sum or in installments as appropriate, and shall not exceed a total of £30,000 in aggregate to any one applicant.