Falklands new Director of Education: ex Principal and Chief Executive of City College Southampton

21st Wednesday, September 2022 - 09:58 UTC

Ms Stannard is knowledgeable of the Falklands which she visited as Vice Principal at Chichester College.

The Falkland Islands Government has announced the appointment of Sarah Stannard as the new Director of Education, who arrived in the Islands on Monday 12 September 2022. Sarah read History at Kings’ College London and, more recently gained a Masters in Education at the University of Southampton.

Before moving into Further Education, she was a specialist in marketing, communications and business development in blue-chip, global businesses for 20 years. For the last 9 years she has been the Principal and Chief Executive of City College Southampton.

Commenting on the announcement, Sarah said: “I am delighted to take up the post of Director of Education with FIG. I have visited the Falklands twice in my capacity as Vice Principal at Chichester College, where I met prospective college students. It was during these visits that I decided that if there was a job in education I would leap at the chance. I am looking forward to carrying on the hard work that Marie has done and working with FIG colleagues, Education Leaders and staff to serve the Falkland Island community with opportunities to develop education and ensure that opportunities are open to all.”

The Chief Executive of FIG, Andy Keeling, welcomed the appointment: “It is great to be able to welcome Sarah to the Falkland Islands and to my senior management team. Education, training and skills are critically important to the future of the Falkland Islands. Sarah will bring a deep understanding of education alongside an entrepreneurial and business-like approach. I would like to thank Marie for her dedicated work over the past two years and wish her the best of luck in the future.”

Education and Community Portfolio holder MLA Leona Roberts commented: “I am pleased to welcome Sarah as our new Director of Education. She joins an excellent team and I look forward to working with her as we continue to build on the progress made in recent years. She has knowledge of our Islands and students from Chichester College and her knowledge on the college will be invaluable when it comes to our Year 11s looking for reassurance and advice on what life in college will be like. I would also like to thank Marie for her dedication and work over the past few years and wish her and Rob the best for the future.”