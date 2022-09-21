Mexico: AMLO stands by Ebrard in funeral selfie controversy

21st Wednesday, September 2022 - 09:37 UTC Full article

Morena's opponents used the episode to lambast Ebrard's performance at Westminster Abbey

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador defended Foreign Ministry Marcelo Ebrard who came under heavy flak for taking a selfie of himself and his wife Rosalinda Bueso during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

AMLO blamed the repercussion of the episode on London's yellow press. He also pointed out those criticizing Ebrard at home had political interests.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror reported on the Minister's attitude. “In London, there is also a very yellow press, very alarmist. From there they are the ones who dedicate themselves to persecuting personalities. They are predominant there. Marcelo Ebrard is an extraordinary public servant, a very worthy representative of Mexico. He went there because it was his job, I had to attend to the national holidays and other activities here. He represents me very well,” López Obrador stressed.

Ebrard is one of the leading contenders on behalf of the ruling Morena party to succeed AMLO in 2024, together with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López.

“Now, as we are in the political season, well, anything he or Claudia or Adán or any other possible candidate does is cause for questioning and that's how it's going to be from here on, but I respect the three of them a lot, they are like my siblings. Although I have many brothers and sisters, friends,” AMLO added.

Morena's opponents used the episode to lambast Ebrard's performance at Westminster Abbey.

“Poor guy just to be president, THE IGNOMINIA,” wrote former President Vicente Fox on Twitter, while referring to the Ebrards' picture as disrespectful.