PC Thorsen proud of representing the Royal Falklands Police at HM funeral

A member of the Royal Falkland Islands Police, together with colleagues from other Overseas Territories participated in the huge mobilization demanded by the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
PC Kris Thorsen, along with colleagues across the UK and Overseas Territories, have paid their final respects to Her Majesty The Queen while keeping the public informed and safe.
PC Kris Thorsen said “Today I am proud to have had the honor of representing the Royal Falkland Islands Police and the Falkland Islands at Her Majesty's funeral. To be on duty at the corner of the Mall at Buckingham Palace whilst the funeral cortege passed with King Charles and family following has been an indescribable experience. The atmosphere was solemn dignified and respectful and openly demonstrated the respect and high regard Her Majesty was and is held in by a lot of people from around the world.”
Great to see police officers from the UK Overseas Territories on duty at the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Falkland Islands Police were represented by PC Kris Thorsen (third from right). #Falklands@UKOTAssociation | @FalklandsGov | @GHFalklands | @AlisonBlakeFCDO pic.twitter.com/fo5hz5lPte— FIG Representative to the UK and Europe (@FalklandsRepUK) September 19, 2022
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook