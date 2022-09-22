US Secretary of State to visit Chile in early October and meet with president Boric

The purpose is to continue working on the agenda addressed last June by presidents, Gabriel Boric and Joe Biden.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be visiting Chile on 4/5 October as part of a tour of South American Pacific countries including Peru and Colombia, according to Chilean foreign ministry sources. The purpose is to continue working on the agenda addressed last June by presidents, Gabriel Boric and Joe Biden.

The issues to be addressed are under consideration, but anyhow a meeting of Blinken with president Boric is scheduled to continue with issues that were on the table during the June Biden/Boric summit in Los Angeles, California.

Four are the main areas from an Inter-American perspective to be addressed, economic issues, of particular significance for the Chilean president; issues related to the migratory situation, with the objective of reaching some kind or regional accord; likewise transition towards clean, green energies, and corruption.

However Blinken visit will be followed by another in November, of a high level technical delegation, to deal with bilateral issues, something which has not taken place in the last two years, pointed out Chilean foreign ministry sources.

The visit of the head of US diplomacy has been facilitated by the Chilean ambassador in Washington, Juan Gabriel Valdes, an expert in US affairs and who is expected in Santiago to make the arrangements for Blinken's visit