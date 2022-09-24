Royal Caribbean and DAP plan to promote Antarctica cruises from Puerto Williams in the Navarino island

24th Saturday, September 2022 - 07:43 UTC Full article

Silver Explorer operated last season from Puerto Williams

A large boost for the cruise industry in Chile, according to the leading newspaper of the country, El Mercurio. Royal Caribbean and Punta Arenas airline DAP are planning to invest some 18 million dollars in the construction of a five-star hotel in Puerto Williams, a small town on Chilean territory, Navarino island, across from Argentina's Ushuaia.

The purpose of the initiative is to promote Antarctica cruises from the Chilean town of Puerto Williams, originally a naval base but which with time has been included as a port of call for a few cruise lines.

According to El Mercurio last August a delegation from the Royal Caribbean group together with Nicolas Pivcevic, DAP airlines manager, met with Chilean deputy minister, Veronica Kunze to address plans from the two companies interested in promoting cruise trips.

The hotel allegedly would be built in a seven hectare plot of land, close to the Puerto Williams airfield. Infrastructure and the design of the hotel should be ready to begin operations in November 2025.

The hotel will have 200 rooms, fully equipped for which Royal Caribbean will take over the Chilean company Navarino Tourism and Hotesl, including Lodge Lakutaia. The idea is to ensure rooms availability for the transport of passengers, which will be the responsibility of DAP flying them directly from Santiago airport to Puerto Williams.

September last year, Royal Caribbean reached a deal with Chilean authorities by which during the 2021/2022 season its vessels will have the country as its hub. In effect, Silver Cloud and Silver Wind operated from Punta Arenas while Silver Explorer is expected to continue with its program of operating from Puerto Williams.

“Chile is a fantastic access gate with stable infrastructure conditions plus excellent services. From here our tourists can discover the unique beauty spell of the last unexplored continent, and enjoying comfortable conditions. With vessels sailing in other regions of the world, we will show our commitment to provide experiences of unforgettable trips in the most safe conditions possible,” pointed out members of the Royal Caribbean group in Santiago.