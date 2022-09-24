Uruguay forecasts promising cruise season for next Summer

24th Saturday, September 2022 - 09:40 UTC Full article

Passengers tend to return to places they visit on cruise trips. Hence the importance of the industry, Monzeglio argued

Uruguayan authorities are forecasting a promising cruise season for next Summer, according to Tourism Undersecretary Remo Monzeglio, who confirmed there were so far 130 confirmed reservations for calls in Montevideo and 57 for Punta del Este.

Due to the stopover reservations received so far, Uruguay could have an excellent cruise season, taking into account the last three years of the summer season, commented to El País the Undersecretary of Tourism, Remo Monzeglio. So far there are

These figures are 10.2% higher for the country's capital and 18.8% better for the exclusive beach resort when compared to data from the last season before the COVID-19 pandemic (2019-2020).

However, Monzeglio told El País that “we must be cautious and take into account that at the end of the season the number of cruise ships that will actually arrive could be a little lower.”

Monzeglio made these remarks while taking part for the first time in the Seatrade Cruise Med fair, in Malaga, Spain, which is believed to be Europe's leading cruise industry trade show, with more than 2,000 participants from 70 countries, 150 exhibitors, and 200 executives from the world's leading cruise lines.

“This presence in Malaga was a great opportunity to offer our tourist destination to European cruise companies that are looking to expand in the region,” said Monzeglio.

Executives from the industry highlighted Uuguay's management of the pandemic by Uruguay, with one of the highest vaccination percentages, which in Monzeglio's view was decisive for passengers when choosing a destination.

Monzeglio also explained that 40% of cruise passengers later return to a destination they visited for a full trip, which is why cruise travelers were “so important for the future of Uruguayan tourism.”