Uruguay's presidential custody chief arrested for allegedly falsifying Russian passports

Alejandro Astesiano (left) and Lacalle Pou (right). Photo: FocoUy

The head of President Luis Lacalle Pou's custody, Alejandro Astesiano, has been arrested by order of the Public Prosecutor's Office for alleged “passport forgery”, according to Uruguayan media and confirmed by sources from the Presidency.

Astesiano was arrested by order of prosecutor Gabriela Fossati in the framework of an investigation for forgery of Russian passports.

Lacalle Pou gave a press conference this Monday after the arrest of the presidential security chief.

The president recalled that he met Artesiano in the 1999 election campaign, but also worked with him in 2004, 2009. Subsequently, he noted, he chose him as head of personal custody.

“The responsibility is mine, always. If I had had a hint, I would not have handed over to him the most important thing I have, which is my family,” the president assured.

He also pointed out that he did not ask any questions about the arrest warrant: “I did not even ask, because I should not, nor would the Director of Intelligence tell me because he has a mandate of independence”.

The president conveyed “tranquility” to the citizens, that both the Prosecutor's Office and the Police will work independently in the case.

In this sense, he highlighted the professionalism of both institutions and that on Sunday night “they entered the presidential residence to comply with an arrest warrant” from his custody.

Asked if Astesiano will continue in his position as head of security of the Presidency, Lacalle said that no decision has been made yet and in this sense, he pointed out: “We are all innocent until proven guilty”.