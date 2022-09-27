Brazil elections: Lula speaks of “useful” vote next Sunday

27th Tuesday, September 2022 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Foreign celebrities Mark Ruffalo, Danny Glover, and Roger Waters were among Lula's audience

Brazilian Presidential candidate and former head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Monday spoke in favor of “the useful vote” in next Sunday's elections and called on Brazilians not to stay at home.

During a rally at Anhembi, in São Paulo, called “Super Live Brazil of Hope,” organized by Lula's wife Janja, Lula stressed it was necessary to “put an end to the war that has taken over this country since the arrival of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

”We are six days away from the most important election of our lives, an election that can put an end to the war that has taken over this country since the arrival of the current president. A war that has divided families, that has turned old friends into enemies, that has even made brothers shoot brothers inside the church. This needs to end, the sooner the better,” Lula said.

The Workers' Party (PT ) leader said Brazil was not at war with another country and needed unity among the population. “We are one step away from victory on October 2, there is still a little bit to go, just a little bit. In these few days that are left we need to work to win the vote of all and everyone, of those who love democracy. I always say that democracy is not a pact of silence, it is noisy.”

Vice-Presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin said victory by Oct. 2 without a runoff was possible: “There are five days left for us to make an effort with friends, relatives, neighbors, work colleagues, to close it up in the first round. The people can't stand it any longer.”

He added that it would be “better for Brazil, better for the people, better for social issues, and better for the economy.”

The two leaders who were once rivals and now share a ticket spoke before a group of artists and personalities who endorsed their candidacies, including musicians Daniela Mercury, Chico Buarque, and Caetano Veloso, in addition to foreign guests such as Mark Ruffalo, Danny Glover, and Roger Waters.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro insisted Monday in a TV interview that judged on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) chased him by accepting motions from Lula's camp and other opposition parties to hinder his electoral campaign. He mentioned the bans from broadcasting from the Alvorada Palace (the presidential residence), from the Planalto Palace (seat of the federal government), and from using footage of the official celebration of the Independence bicentennial for electoral purposes.

“The same judges who got Lula out of jail and made him eligible are exactly the same ones who conduct the Brazilian electoral process and who make it difficult for the electoral transparency committee to participate to avoid the possibility of questioning at the end of the elections,” Bolsonaro said.