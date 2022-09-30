Lula and Bolsonaro trade accusations in last TV debate

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva (PT) and the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Thursday engaged in bitter arguments during the last TV debate ahead of Sunday's elections.

Speaking at TV Globo's studios in Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro referred to the Workers' Party leader as a “Liar, ex-convict, traitor to the homeland” and insisted that “the future of the nation” was at stake. In his view, Lula should not be allowed to return to power. Bolsonaro argued that under the former leftwing leader (2003-2010) “children were taught to initiate sexually” in schools.

Lula asked his opponent to “stop lying” and underlined the President's imposing a “100-year secrecy” on documents that would link members of the Bolsonaro family to cases of corruption. Lula asked Bolsonaro to show a modicum of “honesty” when speaking about the case of alleged corruption in the Ministry of Education in which bribes would have been paid in “gold”.

Debate moderator William Bonner found himself in dire straits more than once.

Bolsonaro accused TV Globo of being “biased” shortly after arriving at the studio. “I expect partiality from Globo,” Bolsonaro said upon his arrival. He insisted O Globo gave a favorable treatment to Lula in a recent exclusive interview, in which the network “acquitted Lula of everything he stole, of everything he did wrong in Brazil.”

“I have the truth on my side and I am certain that we will have a good passage through here,” Bolsonaro stressed.

A Datafolha poll released Thursday showed Lula has 50% of the valid votes against 36% for Bolsonaro.

