De Pedro's mission to US heading back home

1st Saturday, October 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

Minister Massa's recent trip opened many doors, De Pedro explained

Argentine Interior Minister Wado De Pedro's trip to the United States alongside a delegation of governors of the country's Grand North has come to an end.

The mission held meetings in New York and Washington DC with executives of leading companies, representatives of multilateral credit organizations, and with local government political officials, to attract investments for the development of production and infrastructure.

After four days in Washington DC, the trip concluded Friday with a meeting at the Council of the Americas in which the governors presented the region's potential to the heads and general managers of member companies of the entity with operations in Argentina and Latin America.

“All the decisions taken by the Government of President Alberto Fernández are made with a federal spirit, a spirit that has to do with recomposing asymmetries that exist in our territory,” stated De Pedro, who also underlined that Superminister Sergio Massa's recent journey had “opened doors and solved some discussions that will allow us to obtain financing for some infrastructure works that are basic for the development of the Argentine north,” such as “the gas pipelines of the Puna, which are needed to boost the production of lithium, and the bioceanic corridors that allow improving competitiveness.”

De Pedro also pointed out that the exploitation of Vaca Muerta “will allow in the next years to correct the balance of payments” and “face the external restrictions by adding more than US$30 billion per year” which will transform the country into an energy exporter.

Speaking as pro tempore president of the Regional Council of the Grand North, Santiago del Estero Governor Gerardo Zamora thanked the national government for its support and highlighted the great territorial capacity, the variety of climates, and the production of strategic minerals and food that the region can contribute to the world.

Zamora also spoke of investments worth US$ 30 billion, of which US$ 20 billion “in the next 15 years will be to generate the necessary road, rail, and river infrastructure that will allow us to go out to the Pacific.”