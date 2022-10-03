Prosecutor asked Interpol to issue red alert for Uruguayan passports of Russians in Lacalle Pou's bodyguard case

Interpol's management explained that it may take a few hours to be approved.

Uruguayan prosecutor Gabriela Fossati, in charge of the investigation into the case of President Luis Lacalle Pou's former chief of custody, Alejandro Astesiano, requested that Interpol issue a red alert on the passports of Russian citizens with Uruguayan nationality.

As reported by journalist Gabriel Pereyra, the alert includes the passports and names of Russian citizens involved in the case of forgery of Uruguayan documents accessed by people of Russian origin through a corruption scheme that operated with the complicity of different ministries and from the offices of the Uruguayan president. However, although it is not clear what period it covers.

The warrant was requested directly by Fossati, as reported by Montevideo Portal.

Fossati requested last week the formalization of the investigation and asked for the preventive imprisonment of Astesiano, who has worked with Lacalle Pou and his family since 1999, according to the head of state.

In the hearing, which took place in the 35th Criminal Court of Montevideo, Fossati requested the indictment of the head of the presidential custody for the crimes of association to commit a crime and “continuous crime of supposition of civil status as co-perpetrator” (creating a false civil status), an action punishable by article 259 of the Criminal Code.

He was also charged with the crime of influence peddling (article 158 of the Penal Code) and the prosecutor requested 30 days of preventive detention, a measure that was finally ordered by Judge Matías Porciúncula.