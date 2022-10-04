Argentina to be able to place satellites into orbit

“More satellite information will allow us to generate better living conditions here, in our land,” Fernández explained

Argentine President Alberto Fernández Monday took center stage during the ceremony marking the start of the development of the satellite launcher Tronador II project at the Teófilo Tabanera Space Center in the province of Córdoba where a contract was signed between the National Commission of Space Activities (CONAE) and the company VENG.

VENG is a corporation with a majority state participation through CONAE. It specializes in space activity, in which it has more than 15 years of experience, and has a current payroll of 470 workers.

Joining Fernández were Science Minister Daniel Filmus and Córdoba Governor Juan Schiaretti. President Fernandez stressed that “investing in education, science, and technology” was a great investment that the State can make because “it is investing in the future.” He also asked Argentines to value the “pride of being one of the 10 countries” with the capacity to “put satellites into orbit”.

He also urged Argentines to leave their disputes aside and “look to the future” and join “efforts to be able to reach every Argentine man and woman and make their lives simpler.”

“Disputes may arise when we have to vote but, afterwards, let us all join efforts to be able to reach every Argentinean and make his life simpler; that is the vision of the future we need,” said Fernández.

“We are proud to be one of the ten countries in the world with the capacity to put satellites into orbit,” he added.

“The wealth of societies and nations is based on having intelligence” and therefore “investing in education, science and technology is investing in the future,” he went on.

In Fernández's view, “we are achieving more sovereignty, being more owners of our technology, and we are managing to think that more satellite information will allow us to generate better living conditions here, in our land.”

The head of state also pointed out that “all this has been done by Argentine men and women. It has been done by the State in association with private companies. There are 50 small and medium-sized companies that have developed technology and that today serve these projects”, emphasized the President and said: “We have a wonderful human capital to put at the service of the country's development.”

The development and manufacturing of the Tronador II is part of the Inyector Satelital Para Cargas Útiles Livianas (ISCUL) project of CONAE's Space Access program. The development is being carried out at CONAE's space centers, one part at CETT, in Falda del Cañete, Córdoba, (integration and testing of the launcher's propulsion system) and another part at Centro Espacial Punta Indio (CEPI) in the province of Buenos Aires (manufacturing and integration of the fuselage). The infrastructure required for launch services will be located at the Manuel Belgrano Space Center (CEMB), in Bahía Blanca.