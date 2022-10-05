Bolsonaro receives fresh support from State governors

“There is nothing better for a President of the Republic than to have a friendly governor by his side. Everyone wins,” Bolsonaro said Wednesday. Photo: Ton Molina / AP Photo

Brazil's incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro was told Wednesday that he would be endorsed by the reelected governor of the Federal District Ibaneis Rocha, for the Oct. 30 runoff against Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva of the Workers' Party (PT), it was announced at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

“The Federal District is host to the main powers, so this harmony, from the beginning, was what we sought,” Rocha said while underlining the importance of federal funding for local public works, something provided for in the Constitution to pay for the organization and maintenance of the public security forces in addition to public health and education expenses.

In the DF, Bolsonaro obtained 51.65% of the valid votes Sunday while Lula da Silva got 36.85%.

“Today, you can see the profile of the new or reelected congressmen in the House and Senate, a more conservative profile, more family-oriented, a profile with more economic freedom. In other words, everything is paved for complete harmony between the Executive and Legislative branches, for the good of our beloved Brazil,” he added.

Bolsonaro also met Wednesday morning at Palácio da Alvorada, with the Parliamentary Front of Agriculture and Cattle Raising, a group supporting his reelection. Former Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina, now a federal Senator-elect for Mato Grosso do Sul, said that agribusiness, “integrally, the small, medium and large rural producers, are closed with the re-election candidacy of President Jair Bolsonaro.”

“Today we are here again, we did this four years ago when the agribusiness caucus went to bring their support to President Bolsonaro. And now we are here again, massively lending that support and putting our work in for the president to be reelected. And we do not doubt that he was the president who gave the most support to the Brazilian agro, he gave support through credit, through actions in infrastructure,” she added.

Also at the Alvorada Palace, Bolsonaro welcomed the reelected governor of Paraná, Ratinho Júnior, who highlighted the partnership with the federal government in the realization of infrastructure works, such as the new bridge between Brazil and Paraguay. Ratinho Júnior said Bosonaro's government was transforming his state “into a great logistics hub of South America.”

“Moreover, President Bolsonaro's government represents what the vast majority of Paraná people understand as important values of a society, which is the defense of the family, of property, the valuation of life, and automatically understands that this model of government that is being led by President Bolsonaro is an important model for Brazil to continue growing, developing, and improving people's lives,” he added. In Paraná, Bolsonaro had 55.26% of the valid votes in the first round of the elections. The second-placed Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva got 35.99% of the votes.

