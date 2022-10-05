Falklands Tourist Board survey to expand industry strategy from 2025 to 2030

Back to the future, cruise vessels at the port of Stanley

With the end of the Covid 19 pandemic (hopefully) one of the pillars of the Falkland Islands economy is preparing for a return of tourists and visitors, and a successful cruise season.

However given the long hiatus because of the pandemic the Falkland Islands Tourist Board is starting to look beyond the timeline of their current strategy, which runs to 2025.

With the purpose of developing a realistic but ambitious tourism strategy to 2030 requires the views and considerations of everyone in the Falklands who is interested in and works with visitors, be they land-based tourists, cruise visitors or domestic tourists.

Please have your say on the future of tourism in the Falklands by completing this short 8-question survey. It will only take you 3 minutes to answer but your input will be extremely valuable for our future plans. Thank you for your help and time.