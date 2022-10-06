Brazil celebrates 34th anniversary of new constitution

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Wednesday held a ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the Constitution, drafted after the country's return to democratic rule.

Chief Justice Rosa Weber said that the Constitution brought democratic achievements for the construction of a free society, institutional stability, and popular participation. “This Supreme Court daily reveres the Citizen Constitution in the performance of its main activity of providing constitutional jurisdiction, charged with guarding it by express commandment contained therein.”

STF Dean Gilmar Mendes said that “only those who inhabit a kind of metaverse of the institutional world can believe the cantilena that the Supreme Court usurps something from the National Congress.”

And Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) President Beto Simonetti said that the promulgation of the Constitution represents the triumph over the repression of human rights. ”I wish to celebrate and exalt the meritorious work done by the constituents, as well as the valuable task accomplished by the legal profession, the ministers of the STF, and the jurists.'

The STF is also holding an exhibition of paintings on the theme of the 34th anniversary. The post office is launching a commemorative stamp and a documentary film is to be produced on the issue, it was announced in Brasilia.

The seventh Brazilian Constitution since 1824, promulgated on October 5, 1988, began to be drafted under then-President José Sarney after Tancredo Neves, who had been elected in 1985, was hospitalized before his inauguration and died the same year.

In 1986, State and federal deputies, senators, and governors were elected. The elected federal deputies and senators composed the National Constituent Assembly, which took office on Feb. 1, 1987, until the new Magna Carta was ready the following year, marking a transition from dictatorship.