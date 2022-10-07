Bolsonaro apologizes for harsh comments

Lula won in the northeast region because there is a high percentage of illiterate people there, Bolsonaro had argued

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Thursday apologized for his use of foul and offensive language.

“I spoke too much many times, I recognize it, I offended some people in an unintentional way, I apologize but this was in the heat of a fight of life against death in the case of the pandemic,” he said during a meeting at the Alvorada Palace with a group of female lawmakers.

He argued that due to his “military background” he is used to making risky and urgent decisions. He also recanted statements from Wednesday when he said that his opponent had won in the northeast region because there is a high percentage of illiterate people there.

In another campaign move ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff against former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, Bolsonaro had stopped using the head of state's Airbus A 319 aircraft purchased under Lula and switched to a less-consuming and smaller Brazilian-built Embraer 145.

As president of the Republic, even during the election period, Bolsonaro can only travel in Brazilian Air Force aircraft. But since he is campaigning, his Liberal Party (PL) must cover the expenses, according to Globo.

Besides Lula, former presidents Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer have also used the Airbus aircraft, which features a presidential suite, eight “first class” seats for high-ranking officials, and 20 passenger seats for other travelers.