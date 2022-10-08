Falklands tribute at the International Bomber Command Center

The silhouettes are framed by poppy wreaths marking the installation’s purpose – recognition and remembrance.

Reports from Lincolnshire Today indicate that the International Bomber Command Centre (IBCC), Lincoln has unveiled a new installation paying tribute to those who lost their lives during the 1982 war on The Falkland Islands with Argentina.

On display at the IBCC until January 2023, the remembrance installation has been created by Standing with Giants, a voluntary community project set up by founder Dan Barton, and is identical to another currently in The Falkland Islands.

IBCC’s CEO, Nicky van der Drift, says: “The IBCC’s focus has always been on honoring those who served and remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It is a huge honor for us to be able to pay tribute to the fallen of the Falkland’s War with this powerful and emotive installation. To have it here over the Remembrance week will bring additional poignancy for visitors.”