Argentine gov't facing cabinet reshuffle

10th Monday, October 2022 - 10:34 UTC Full article

Moroni and Zabaleta turned in their resignations just after Gómez Alcorta

Argentine President Alberto Fernández is facing a cabinet reshuffle after two other ministers followed up on Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta's resignation last week as Minister of Women, Gender, and Diversity.

During the 4-day weekend, Labor Minister Claudio Moroni left his post citing health reasons. Also stepping down was Minister of Social Development Juan Zabaleta, who had already pointed out that he wanted to go back to local politics as Mayor of Hurlingham in the province of Buenos Aires to preserve the area from the hardline Kirchnerites of the La Cámpora movement.

This time around, President Fernández will reportedly choose each successor without consulting Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, as he did when Martín Guzmán resigned as Economy Minister.

Kirchnerites and union leaders such as Pablo Moyano had been demanding Moroni's resignation from the Labor Ministry. But his departure is linked to a health problem that the government protects as a state secret, it was reported.

Moroni had been highly questioned for his handling of the tire sector conflict which led the country to a shortage of vital autoparts and was not solved before Superminister Sergio Massa stepped in.

Among those likely to replace Moroni is Carlos Tomada, Argentina's current Ambassador to Mexico and former Labor Minister under both Néstor and Cristina Kirchner. Joining the shortlist are Labor Secretary Marcelo Bellotti and Domingo Peppo, the current Ambassador to Paraguay and former Governor of Chaco.

Regarding Zabaleta's successor, Casa Rosada sources said it will be one of the following candidates: Ariel Sujarchuk; Victoria Tolosa Paz, or Gabriel Yedlin.

And as regards the Ministry of Women and despite previous reports that Marita Perceval would take over, other contenders have been mentioned: Presidential Spokeswoman Gabriela Cerruti, and La Rioja Lieutenant Governor Florencia López.