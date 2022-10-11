Argentina: No visitors allowed for hospitalized Hebe de Bonafini

Bonafini underwent routine tests and was visited by Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof

Plaza de Mayo Mothers leader Hebe de Bonafini, aged 93, was hospitalized in La Plata late Monday. Although she was said to be in good health, she will remain at La Plata's Hospital Italiano for monitoring purposes, it was reported.

Bonafini underwent routine tests and was visited by Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, after which no further guests were allowed.

The human rights activist is known for her blunt remarks attesting to her political stance.

She had repeatedly spoken ill of former Pope John Paul II, who was “going to die burned in hell, set on fire, incinerated for everything he says,” according to a 2005 quote. “We wish the Pope to burn alive in hell,” Bonafini also said. In 1999 she had called the Pontiff a “pig.”

Early into President Alberto Fernández's administration, Bonafini apologized “in the name of millions of Argentines” to Nicolás Maduro for Argentina's support to a UN report on Human Rights violations in Venezuela. “I know Maduro and what he is doing to sustain that Government from which they want to remove him,” she stressed.

“Chávez gave us a hand when nobody gave us a hand, he helped [former President] Néstor [Kirchner],” Bonafini also pointed out.