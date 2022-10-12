The Falkland Islands and forty years of progress: environment and science

12th Wednesday, October 2022 - 10:20 UTC Full article

A view of modern dynamic Stanley with its colorful houses

Queen’s University, Belfast, will be hosting a very special academic event dedicated to “The Falkland Islands and Forty Years of Progress: environment and science”, to be held on 20 October at the Elmwood Building, School of Natural and Built Environment, in the Northern Ireland capital.

It has been 40 years since the liberation of the Falkland Islands by the UK Armed Forces and many in the UK will solely know of this Overseas Territory because of these events in 1982, and will be unaware of the unique wildlife and character of the Falklands or the rapid progress and development the Falklands has experienced since the war.

The Islands are an internally self-governing Overseas Territory of the UK by choice, and are thriving, with their own democracy, financial self-sufficiency, strong economy and a diverse community of over 60 different nationalities.

You can learn more about the Falklands and what their people are doing to protect our environment, fight climate change, drive scientific research, act as a gateway to Antarctica and promote the UK’s values and interests in the South Atlantic.

This joint event has been organized by the Northern Ireland committee and Falkland Islands Government Office in London..