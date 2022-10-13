Brazil's oil and gas output reaches 3.967 mn bpds

13th Thursday, October 2022 - 21:01 UTC Full article

The State of Rio de Janeiro accounted for around 84% of the country's production

Brazil's oil and natural gas production in the month of August of 2022 reached 3.967 million barrels per day (bpd), the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) reported Thursday in the Dynamic Panel of Oil and Natural Gas Production.

Of the total output, there were 3.087 million bpds (MMbbl/d) of oil and 139.96 million cubic meters per day (MMm3/d) of natural gas, the document showed.

In the pre-salt area, production was 2.966 Mmboe/d. The volume corresponds to 74.8% of the national total, which was mostly obtained in the Tupi field (1.046 MMboe/d, or 26.4% of the national production). In the Búzios field, meanwhile, production reached 719.63 Mboe/d, which corresponds to 18.1% of the nation's total. The Santos Basin's Pre-Salt Pole brings together the country's biggest producing fields, such as Tupi and Búzios, Agencia Brasil explained.

With a volume of 3.214 MMboe/d, the state of Rio de Janeiro produced 84.7% of the country's oil “from 45 fields with 383 wells,” the ANP announced.

The Dynamic Panel of Oil and Natural Gas Production shows consolidated monthly and annual data, allowing readers to view the historical evolution of Brazil's production filtered by field, basin, installation, well, state, time period, and operator. The main gas movement parameters, such as flaring and injection, can also be seen. “This information is sourced from declaratory data from the operators,” the report stated.

(Source: Agencia Brasil)