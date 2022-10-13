Falklands new port suspension: resuscitating packages required for FIPASS functioning

Skyrocketing costs of the new port project ballooned from an original £50-70m, to the most recent of almost £160 million

Following the recent Falkland Islands' Executive Council decision not to proceed with the new port facility construction as tendered by BAM, Members of the Legislative Assembly are committed to ensuring that the facilities at the current FIPASS port terminal continue to function while options in respect of the future operational requirements for the facilities at the location are examined.

In the short-term, FIG will manage how best to restore and maximise the operational functional capability, while seeking to identify the best long-term option. The work undertaken by BAM in phase 1a and 1b on behalf of FIG will form a core of this phase, which will look at a range of viable options. The primary focus remains on the FIPASS location, although other locations are being considered with regard to supporting specific needs of different port users.

The immediate need is to develop a robust program to ensure FIPASS continues to function, and to understand what local solutions exist to help deliver necessary works, which may include the repair, removal, and replacement of the existing facilities.

The FIG Port Project Team are keen to hear from individuals or local companies wishing to explore the opportunity for delivering packages of works related to the above, both initially looking at the remedial works to FIPASS, and looking forward to longer-term solutions around the FIPASS location. Those interested, will receive relevant information to assist them with early consideration of whether they would wish to be involved in the process.

Please note that involvement at this stage will neither commit an individual or company to longer involvement, or preclude or prejudice them in future rounds of investigations and eventual tendering.

You should register your interest by Friday 18 November. For an initial conversation please email port.questions@sec.gov.fk or phone 27040 during normal office hours and ask to speak to Paul Silvanus or Rob Millar.

The Executive Council of the Falklands last week decided to suspend the second phase of the new port to replace the current structure of FIPASS, given the skyrocketing costs of the project which ballooned from an original £50-70m, to the most recent of almost £160 million, excluding costs FIG might incur. This besides the £14 million already spent and nothing to show for.

A government press statement read that the costs escalated due to “discoveries about unfavorable ground conditions and discovery of additional silt requiring removal,” which was in part due to “increased scope of works following stakeholder engagement.

Likewise the new situation means that FIPASS and its current containers' structure, originally from 1983 will have to see its current horizon extended.