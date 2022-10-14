Controversy among NZ farmers with the proposed methane gas tax

Allegedly it would be a first tax in the world and farmers should be able to recover the expense by raising the price of items that are environmentally friendly.

The New Zealand government has anticipated a controversial farm that would tax greenhouse gases from animals with the purpose of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Allegedly it would be a first in the world and farmers should be able to recover the expense by raising the price of items that are environmentally friendly.

The strategy is to cut farm methane emissions by 10% by 2030 and up to 47% by 2050.

However Federated Farmers, the industry's main lobby group, warned that the plan would “rip the guts out of small-town New Zealand.” They added that the policy would force farms to be replaced with trees.

Andrew Hoggard, president of the lobby group, said farmers had been working with the government for more than two years to develop an emissions reduction strategy that wouldn't reduce food production.

But the new proposal would force farmers to sell their farms, Hoggard said.

Conservative opposition legislators warned that the scheme would instead raise emissions because agriculture would shift to nations with less efficient farming practices.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all of the money raised from the planned farm levy will be reinvested in the sector to finance new technologies, research and incentive payments for farmers.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor described it as an exciting prospect for the country's farmers.

“Farmers are already experiencing the impact of climate change with more regular drought and flooding,” O'Connor said. “Taking the lead on agricultural emissions is both good for the environment and our economy.”

The plan comes at a time when Ardern's Labour Party has slipped in popularity and fallen behind the main opposition National Party, according to opinion polls.

Coming to an agreement with the farmers on the proposal is vital for Ardern. The country goes to polls next year and these farmers hold considerable political sway.

Farm animals emit gases that cause global warming, especially the methane from the burps of cattle and nitrous oxide from their urine.

The fact that there are 10 million beef and dairy cattle and 26 million sheep in New Zealand — compared to 5 million people — makes it imperative to address the farm emissions.

New Zealand's dairy giant Fonterra has been carrying out trials since 2021 to gauge the effectiveness of pro-biotics in reducing methane emissions.

Calves are being given probiotics that studies show reduces burps, farts and methane emissions.

Early trials show that calves emit up to 20% less methane when they receive the probiotic supplements. This was confirmed by Shalome Bassett, principal scientist at Fonterra Research and Development Centre.