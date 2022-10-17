Argentine Supreme Cout judge hit by bicycle in the street

Maqueda had been hospitalized earlier this year due to a heart condition

Argentine Supreme Court Justice Juan Carlos Maqueda has been hospitalized after being run over Saturday by a cyclist in Buenos Aires' Recoleta neighborhood. Maqueda suffered “a slight traumatism and a superficial cut on his chin,” which was later reported to have required medical stitching.

While crossing a street, Maqueda was hit from the left by a cyclist, which caused him to fall, resulting in a chin injury and a strong blow. The magistrate was rushed first to a public hospital for a routine checkup and then to a private clinic where he was admitted and remained under observation due to his heart condition. It was determined that there was no neurological damage as a result of the incident, for which the cyclist is facing charges.

Police spokesmen confirmed that Maqueda's chin was sutured due to the cut suffered in the fall and that he will remain under observation since he has a cardiac history.

In January of this year, Maqueda had been urgently hospitalized after suffering a cardiac decompensation while having lunch at a Recoleta restaurant.

At the time of the incident, Maqueda was escorted by his accompanied by his Federal Police bodyguards. He had been joined by some Court officials.

Born in Río Tercero, Córdoba, on December 29, 1949, Maqueda joined the Supreme Court in 2002 at the proposal of then-President Eduardo Duhalde. He has a law degree from the Catholic University of Córdoba and is specialized in Constitutional Law and Political Science.

He served as interim Senate Speaker from January to December 2002 and was a senator from December 2001 to December 2002. He was a member of Congress from December 1991 to July 1999 and a Constitutional Convention member from May to August 1994.