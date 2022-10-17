Tropical storm Karl leaves one dead in Mexico

The hurricane season is expected to be more active than usual in 2022

One person has died and some 2,000 others have been evicted from their homes in the Mexican state of Chiapas as a consequence of tropical storm Karl, it was reported Sunday.

“During the sudden rise of the 'El Cristo' stream, a 65-year-old person was trapped inside his home, was rescued alive, and taken to a hospital in serious health conditions. However, he was later reported dead,” Chiapas' Civil Protection office announced on social media.

Karl had weakened into a tropical depression late Friday while moving toward the coast of Tabasco state. Officials in Chiapas said intense rain in the northern part of the state resulted in the Pichucalco River overflowing, which forced the evacuation of more than a thousand people at a religious event.

Streams and rivers overflowed and bridges collapsed in the municipalities of Ostuacán and Sunuapa, while some homes were damaged in the San Sebastián and Nicolás Bravo neighborhoods. Chiapas authorities have urged the population to stay informed and follow all civil protection recommendations.

Mexico’s National Water Commission had warned that “the rains forecast could cause mudslides, rising levels in rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas.”

According to the 2022 tropical cyclone and rainfall forecast of Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN), there will be more activity than usual in the Atlantic Ocean, up to 50 % more than average, from 14 systems, while in the Pacific, the season is expected to be “between normal and up to 25 % above average, which corresponds to 15 systems,” said the NWS.