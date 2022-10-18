Argentine delegations tour Brazil seeking business opportunities

18th Tuesday, October 2022 - 19:11 UTC Full article

Argentine Ambassador Daniel Scioli escorted the teams through some of the fairs

Argentina's Ambassador to Brazil Daniel Scioli Monday headed a trade mission in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre searching for business opportunities at the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (FIERGS) which brings together 114 industrial unions and over more than 47,000 industries.

During the first day of the mission, Scioli and Avellaneda Mayor Alejo Chornobroff Monday visited Bombadur, a local manufacturer of hermetic pumps with inputs from its Argentine subsidiary.

The Argentine delegation featuring many Avellaneda business leaders would then go to Caxias do Sul Tuesday and Wednesday for the Mercopar Fair, in addition to meetings with local authorities.

The 2022 edition of the Mercopar Fair spans from October 18 to 21 and will feature two spaces for business. One is the “Innovation Hall”, where business rounds will be held between investors and startups. The other is the “Mercopar Business Portal”; a 1,000 square meters ground for business meetings both face-to-face and virtual.

The first two days are dedicated exclusively to the metal-mechanic sector, featuring leading firms such as RANDON, MARCOPOLO, AGRALE, and GERDAU. Buying companies from other countries also participate. The other industries will hold their events on the other two days.

Scioli then traveled to Sao Paulo to escort an Argentine delegation participating in the SEAFOOD SHOW LATIN AMERICA Fair, the region's main gathering grouping producers, suppliers, slaughterhouses, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, importers, exporters, and machinery manufacturers.

Argentina's Agency for Investment and International Trade (AAICI) stages a 100-square -meter pavilion together with the Federal Fishing Council under the motto “MAR ARGENTINO, salvaje y austral” (ARGENTINE SEA, wild and southern) offering Argentine seafood to potential buyers.