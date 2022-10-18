Argentine President highlights what a future Macrist gov't would entail

Fernández hinted that if Macri were to run again for president in 2023 (and win) many rights would be lost

Argentine President Alberto Fernández said he had started reading his predecessor Mauricio Macri's book Para qué? (What for?) and found profound differences between each other's views of things.

“Macri does not think like us, he wants to end the State, put an end to the flag carrier, he already did it once leaving many provinces isolated, he wants to end the railroad, something he also did, leaving many small towns incommunicado,” Fernández stressed during the Oct. 17 Loyalty Day celebrations in the Buenos Aires provincial town of Cañuelas.

“I am going to read it verbatim: 'we must have the courage to immediately end the legislation and we are going to do it right away.' Gee, it turns out that we are going to end with the rights of our workers, of our women... if something made Argentina different, it was the rights we gave to our people,” Fernández insisted.

“I am astonished that they say it, more astonished that they write it and sign it”, he added.

Loyalty Day commemorates the Oct. 17, 1945, events when the people took to the streets demanding the release of their incarcerated leader, Colonel Juan Perón.

Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof said “there is no better homage to General Juan Domingo Perón than inaugurating works and recognizing rights.” Kicillof also announced a wage increase for provincial civil servants “after a pandemic and a war” which had to do with “honoring a commitment” despite current difficulties

“In the face of any adversity, we must first think of those who have the least, the workers,” the Governor insisted.

“Today is October 17; a phrase of Perón's that inspires and guides us in our government actions is that 'better than saying is doing, and better than promising is carrying out'; now we are in a long-awaited and long-demanded expansion,” Kicillof went on.

He also recalled that former President Mauricio Macri and Governor María Eugenia Vidal had promised things that never came.

“In economy, the law of spill-over does not work. It is the other way around: the economy grows from the bottom up, with distribution, inclusion, and public works that generate employment and welfare,” the former Economy Minister argued.