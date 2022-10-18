Falklands: 40th Anniversary Veteran’s Pilgrimage, appeal for drivers

18th Tuesday, October 2022 - 07:49 UTC

The Falkland Islands 40th Anniversary Committee are keen to hear from anyone in our community who may be able to drive the visiting veterans, Next of Kin and chosen companions on Saturday 12 November.

Before their arrival into the Islands the guests will be asked to note the locations that they would like to visit during their short time in the Islands. The 40th Anniversary Committee need your help to provide vehicles to these locations.

Drivers will need to confirm the following:

- The locations that you are confident in driving to – off-roading or road only locations

- The number of seats with seat belts available in your vehicle

- That your vehicle has the appropriate tyres

Once locations and group sizes have been allocated you will be provided with a collection time, location and names of your guests.

To register your interest in driving please contact the Transport Coordinator, Jimmy Moffatt on jimmy8901@hotmail.com or call 52804.