Man falls from footbridge at Iguazu Falls

18th Tuesday, October 2022 - 09:39 UTC Full article

Search and rescue operations are hindered by strong currents

Authorities in the Argentine Province of Misiones have launched a search and rescue operation after a man was reported to have fallen off the walkways at the Iguazú falls.

Park rangers and Prefectura Naval (Coast Guard) officers started looking for the tourist after a tour guide said that a man had taken off his footwear, climbed the railing, and fell in the “Salto Bossetti” area.

It remains to be determined whether it was an accident or a suicide, but, according to local media, the man was trying to take a selfie.

Search work is hindered by nearly unprecedented water flows in the area, it was also reported.

Misiones police sources told Télam that the incident occurred around 11 am, while Head Park Ranger Héctor Ball said that a tour guide told him that a “citizen had taken off his sneakers” and climbed over the railing from where he fell.

After the event, the area was closed to other visitors, it was also explained.

Unusually strong flooding of the Iguazu and Uruguay rivers has destroyed footbridges in the area known as the Devil's Throat, due to which the park was closed last week Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, the river flow was decreasing, but it remained higher than usual. Such heavy rains were last reported in 2014.