Update on Falklands commercial air-link with Brazil

19th Wednesday, October 2022 - 08:59 UTC Full article

FIG and LATAM remain committed to the reinstatement of this route, however we are not yet in the position to do so

Falkland Islands Government has confirmed that commercial air links with Brazil will continue to remain suspended until 2023.

FIG and LATAM remain committed to the reinstatement of this route, however we are not yet in the position to do so, said an official communication released on Tuesday.

The first commercial flight Sao Paulo/Falklands too place in November 2019.

However a few months later, March 2020, because of the pandemic, all flights to the Falklands were suspended.

The Chile/Falklands commercial airlink was reestablished July 2022