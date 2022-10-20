Argentina's Cabinet Minister to leave office next year

Manzur's departure will be coordinated with President Fernández when a suitable replacement has been found

Argentine Cabinet Chief Juan Manzur Wednesday took part in a ministerial gathering at Casa Rosada after admitting he would leave his job “next year” to return to Tucumán.

Manzur is currently on unpaid leave as Governor of Tucumán, while Lieutenant Governor Osvaldo Jaldo has taken over on an interim basis. Rumor has it that the former Health Minister might try to reach Casa Rosada. He is banned from reelection as governor after serving two consecutive terms.

In any case, President Alberto Fernández will need a new Cabinet Chief for most of 2023 throughout the presidential race. The two most likely candidates are Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) Chief Agustín Rossi and Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, who held that position when Fernández took office.

Other officials reportedly planning to resign were Habitat Minister Jorge Ferraresi, who would return to the key Avellaneda district in the province of Buenos Aires, and Public Works Minister Gabriel Katopodis, who intends to return to his native San Martín, another vital territory in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA).

Both cases resemble that of former Social Development Minister Juan Zabaleta, who returned to Hurlingham, also on the outskirts of the Argentine capital.

“I continue working alongside the President of the Nation as his Chief of Cabinet of Ministers. Any future decision next year will be discussed and agreed upon with the President”, Manzur explained.

He added the main subject during Wednesday's meeting was inflation, which “is a very complex situation and has had an impact on the most powerful economies”.

“Argentina is not an island and, with the weakened economy we have as a result of situations beyond our government's control, it is also affected. We see a slight decrease in inflation, but obviously, we are not satisfied. That is why we are implementing active policies to stabilize the macroeconomy and then continue to deepen it. The intention is to take care of the neediest and boost production and growth,” he pointed out.

Nevertheless, “all issues were discussed in an open agenda where each minister explained each of their main tasks, projects, and plans that are being implemented,” Manzur went on.

Wednesday's Cabinet meeting was the first one attended by new ministers Victoria Tolosa Paz (Social Development), Ayelén Mazzina (Women, Gender, and Diversity), and Kelly Olmos (Labor).