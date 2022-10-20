Falklands/Malvinas: Ecuador Legislative overwhelmingly votes in support of Argentina's claims

President Lasso visited Argentina last April, but Carmona apparently did not receive a reciprocity treatment from the Ecuadorean foreign ministry

Ecuador's one House Legislative Assembly overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday in support of Argentina and “its battle in defense of Malvinas, South Georgia, and South Sandwich Islands, and adjoining maritime and insular spaces”, which according to the Argentine ministry of foreign affairs, “are illegitimately occupied by the United Kingdom”.

The resolution received 121 votes from the 137 member Chamber and was sponsored by an indigenous member of the House, Ricardo Ulcuando, who originally proposed “an unrestricted support in the defense of Argentine sovereignty, as well as rejection of any action which implies real threats to the exercise of such sovereignty, against the State of our brotherly countries and ours also.”

However during the debate a member of the opposition criticized Ecuadorean conservative president Guillermo Lasso recalling that ”even when it come to the Malvinas, Lasso is incoherent. When he visited Argentina back in April he expressed support for Argentina, but it was mere convenience and opportunism, since the Ecuadorean Foreign Affairs ministry did not receive Guillermo Carmona (Argentina's Secretary for Malvinas, South Atlantic Islands and Antarctica), who arrived to Ecuador on an official mission“

Nevertheless, and despite the incident, the Argentine foreign ministry was quick to underline the full support from the Ecuadorean House to Argentina's position, which meant ”calling on the authorities of the UK, cabinet and parliament to, following on UN and Decolonization Committee, C24, mandates, resume bilateral talks with Argentina to put an end to the sovereignty dispute”.