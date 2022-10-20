Tourist's body found on the Brazilian side of Iguazu falls

Everything seems to point in the direction of an accident, according to forensic evidence and witness testimony

The body found in Foz do Iguaçu was confirmed to belong to a 60-year-old Canadian national who went missing in strange circumstances on the Argentine side of the Iguazú Falls, it was reported Wednesday.

The search for the man had started earlier this week after a tour guide said that a visitor had taken off his footwear, climbed the railing, and fell in the Bossetti Falls area. It remains to be determined whether it was an accident or a suicide, but, according to local media, the man was trying to take a selfie.

Although search work was hindered by nearly unprecedented water flows in the area, a body had been retrieved Tuesday on the Brazilian side. It was confirmed Wednesday that it belonged to the man who fell Monday.

The finding took place after 36 hours of search on the Brazilian side by a boat of the river tour company Macuco Safari.

Iguazú's Tourism Board Director Marcelo Gione said in a radio interview that the case was “in the hands of the Judiciary.”

“We must act with caution until Justice can determine the true causes of the accident,” he added, although everything seems to point in the direction of an accident, according to forensic evidence and witness testimony.