Daughter of former Argentine national football team coach arrested

21st Friday, October 2022 - 09:44 UTC Full article

Sabrina Basile turned herself in Thursday afternoon

Argentina's Airport Security Police (PSA) extended its arresting spree after the detention of Revolución Federal (RF) leader Jonathan Morel in connection with death threats against government officials.

Sabrina Basile, daughter of former Argentine national football team Alfio Basile, turned herself late in Thursday.

She was wanted in the Revolución Federal case regarding the promotion of violent actions against political leaders.

Sabrina, who presents herself on Facebook and Twitter as an activist and a psychoanalyst, is known to have participated in RF marches.

The case is handled by Federal Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi, and Prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita.

After Basile, Jonathan Ezequiel Morel, Leonardo Sosa, and Gastón Guerra have testified, the magistrate will have to decide whether there are grounds for their arraignment.

A link between any of them and the so-called Cotton Candy Gang of

Brenda Uliarte and Fernando Sabag Montiel, who have both been indicted for the Oct. 1 assassination attempt against Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, is yet to be established.

The financing of RF is also under investigation.

Alfio “Coco” Basile coached Argentina to the 1991 and 1993 Copa American titles as well as through the 1994 finals in the United States where Diego Maradona was disqualified after testing positive for banned substances, prompting the squad's moral collapse and subsequent elimination.

As a player, Basile's pinnacle came in 1967 when his team Racing Club beat Scotland's Glasgow Celtic for the Intercontinental Cup in a three-game series. However, he was sent off in the decider in Montevideo.

