Fake news probe launched against Bolsonaro's son

21st Friday, October 2022 - 09:36 UTC Full article

Carlos Bolsonaro likened the TSE's decision to censorship

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Thursday announced a probe has been launched against incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro's son Carlos for allegedly spreading fake news on social media.

TSE Chief Justice Alexandre De Moraes highlighted the “increase of fraudulent news” and hate speech ahead of the Oct. 30 runoff between Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party.

“There was a growth of 1,671% in the volume of denunciations and disinformation sent to digital platforms, compared to the last election, in 2020,” warned De Moraes, according to Agencia Brasil.

Inspector General Benedito Gonçalves had called earlier this week for an investigation into Rio de Janeiro City Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro for allegedly using his social networks to disseminate fake news for political gain.

President Bolsonaro will also be investigated, it was reported.

Gonçalves also pointed to some 30 social media profiles suspected of spreading erroneous information about the electoral process, which might constitute crimes of abuse of political power, economic power, and misuse of the media.

There is evidence that the vast majority of these false news were aimed at Lula, Gonçalves also noted.

The TSE also decided to speed up the process whereby false content is removed from websites and social networks.

Carlos Bolsonaro said the TSE's decision meant that “censorship in Brazil walks with long strides, with agencies tearing the laws that govern the country's order.”