Neymar says Brazil will win the World Cup and Bolsonaro will be reelected

24th Monday, October 2022 - 10:07 UTC Full article

“Children want to be like Neymar and like me,” Bolsonaro said

Brazilian star footballer Neymar said his country would win the Qatar World Cup and that Jair Bolsonaro would be reelected as president.

Lionel Messi's teammate at Paris Saint Germain said Bolsonaro was “the right person” to rule Brazil. “The Cup is close. It would be all wonderful, Bolsonaro re-elected, Brazil champion, and everyone happy,” Neymar said from Paris.

He also promised to dedicate his first netting at Qatar to Bolsonaro by making “a 22” with his fingers. It is the number of the president's ballots

Bolsonaro featured Saturday a “super broadcast” live on social media during which he held a 40-minute conversation with Neymar. “I will bring you the cup to the government house,” said Neymar, who thanked the head of state for his support in 2019 when the footballer was accused of rape in a Paris hotel, which was not proven by the courts.

Neymar also thanked Bolsonaro for preserving “the values of preserving the family and patriotism” and for the presidential visit to the Neymar Institute in the city of Praia Grande which helps needy children.

“I wanted to thank the president who in the most difficult moment of my life was the first to publicly position himself that he would be on my side,” Neymar said.

Bolsonaro “invites us to listen to our parents, we have to do everything for Brazil, the family, for God,” he insisted. “We hope he will be reelected, vote 22.”

Bolsonaro said that children seek to imitate him as well as Neymar. “We are examples for children, both Neymar and me. Children want to be like Neymar and to a lesser extent, of course, like Bolsonaro, they let me know.”

Brazil will play their first match at Qatar on Nov. 24 against Serbia. The other two Group G rivals will be Switzerland and Cameroon.

